A world gone mad
For those who still feel that the British establishment are not completely bonkers here is the story of a convicted child rapist from Somalia who can expect up to £50,000 as "compensation" because he was "wrongly" held in prison while the authorities tried (and failed) to deport him.
For once words fail me.
3 Comments:
If you are a Tory MP, surely you are part of 'The British Establishment'.
when you are a backbench MP, in an opposition party you are most certainly not part of any establishment!
We have known it for years, David, the inmates are incharge of the nut house.
"A Ship is only as good as it's Captain"
This self evident in most Council chamber discussions, as reported by the media. The Government get away with things, local councillors follow the lead, and get away with everything.
There is not a thing we can do about it, until the next elections. Then another load of idiots will take their place.
