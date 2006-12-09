Missing in action:
Defence Minister Derek Twigg has admitted that a dozen weapons have been stolen during the last year including six 5.5m rifles which are the standard issue automatic weapons used by most British troops. This is more than a little worrying especially as over 200 rounds of ammunition have also been purloined. I wonder if Mr Twigg would now care to tell us what he intends to do about it.
1 Comments:
A bit "Bolt - door - horse" situation, don't you think.
Not a thing can/will be done. Nobody in-charge nowadays gets the sack, regardless 0f the severity of the situation. Safe in their job regardless. Civil Servant - for life.
