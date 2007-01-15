Another scandal concerns the Immigration and Nationality Department who are answerable to, yes you guessed it, the Home Office.I was told nearly a year ago that the IND have paid out vast sums of money to Asylum Seekers and the lawyers who lodged spurious compensation claims against it.Keen to find out if this could be true a tabled a question on the matter last June. After some fudging I was told in October that a Minister would write to me soon.Needless to say I never heard another thing.The House of Commons library rang and asked for the statistics but were told they could not have them so in December I submitted a Freedom of Information request which has not even been acknowledged.I shall update readers on my progress.