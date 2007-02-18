Leaving on a jet plane
Here is a link to a website which reports on what is being said each day by Tony Blair through his spokesman at the morning press conference. On 3rd May last year it was a litany of pathetic whining to try and justify the failure to deport dangerous Somali criminals back to their country.
Specifically the spokesman said it was to dangerous to fly planes into the country. Personally I would have thought it would be incredibly easy to deport people to Somalia. You simply fly them to Kenya and drive them North to the border then wave them across. Better still pay a Somali driver to pick them up on the border and take them to the nearest town. Easy.
Basically I would have readily accepted the excuse about not flying people into Somalia in planes and looked for alternatives.
How naïve of me, because when they needed to the Government had no problem flying a plane straight into Somalia at very short notice. Unfortunately they weren’t deporting rapists muggers or other violent criminals (human rights etc etc) Instead at a reported cost of £50,000 the plane was sent to rescue a number of young “Britons” who had voluntarily gone into this benighted country and were apparently fighting with terrorists linked to Al Qaeda.
Safely back in Blighty they were released after a bit of perfunctory questioning. They are now able to organise their next sojourn to a Jihadi frontline safe in the knowledge that our government will willingly go to great expense to charter a jet to fly then home at the drop of a hat if they get into any difficulties. Doubtless they will also be entitled to generous backdated benefits claims for the time spent away.
Ah well at least we have now established that the Foreign Office can fly planes into Somalia. No doubt we will now see some of its citizens who have come here and broken our laws being deported back there.
Or am I just being naïve again…..
You really are a disgrace to the constituency you represent. Your infantile views and thinly disguised racism would be beneath contempt if your office did not give them a gravitas that neither they, nor you, deserve. I would ask that you reflect a little before posting such offensive rubbish in future, but I have no confidence that you have the intellectual capacity to do so, so would instead ask that you do not post at all.
The above example fairly reflects living in modern Britain. You have an opinion that you will find mirrored up and down the country but the only argument that is put up. Is a personal jab and a wish to stop you talking.
David I implore you to continue speaking out.
I don't think you should try and protect David from criticism. If his story on Somalia was a one off, you could give him the benefit of the doubt. However, his entire blog is rather focused on that nasty Johnny Foreigner and all the ills that he brings to the badlands of Monmouthshire.
I think, refill, that you have to accept that David does discrimnate against a range of different communities. He is from the nasty wing of the Conservative Party which has been quietened by Cameron, but not thrown out.
Its why he will always be a back bencher. He can shout, but not that many people are listening, as the centre of gravity has moved away from him.
Interesting that KJP1 and Baytastic didn't dispute the accuracy of this blog but simply thought I shouldn't have said it.
Needless to say I will continue posting (when time permits) but
I am happy to allow KJPs rant to stay because unlike him I believe in freedom of speech.
Interesting
The Somalis that live in my neighbourhood are loud and unfriendly.
With shaking hands I called the police after witnessing a fevered physical attack on a young Somali woman in her 20s by a Somali man of similar age. She yelled at me to help as he looked like he could kill both of us.
Somalia is a chauvanistic, dysfunctional culture, alienation in exile has brought out their worst features. Coupled with a resentful sense of failure being unable to enter the mainstream of a successful Western economy, we have a disaster getting worse.
It's vital that we grasp nettles and simply invite the vast majority to return. It would be cheaper.
Recently I walked past a Somali teenager in a hijab who said something under her breath; do you imagine it was pleasant? I can't think of any other immigrant culture with whom I've had this encounter.
Read Ayaan Hirsi Ali's biography to learn of the racism expressed behind closed doors to their rescuers, the Kenyans, Europeans and other 'infidels'.
We owe these freeloaders NOTHING and are just enlarging the underclass, with even more toxic elements.
