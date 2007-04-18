Claim your Harem Allowance
Polygamy may be illegal in Britain but apparently that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t recognise it and give financial support to those with multiple wives. This is the view of the Department of Work and Pensions who have been forced to admit they pay out an allowance to each “wife” in a polygamous marriage.
Now why doesnt that surprise me, typical of this government to say one thing yet do another.
They say that we condemn multiple marriages yet pay for the partners who have them?
Going slightly off-topic, congratulations on your high ranking for AMs in today's Western Mail newspaper. I also hope that campaigning for your successor as the Conservative candidate for Monmouth is going well.
