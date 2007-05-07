If it hasn’t achieved anything else, devolution in Wales and Scotland has at least acted as a visible demonstration of the follies of adopting any system of proportional representation.No “government” has been formed in Edinburgh or Cardiff because no single party has overall control. In most future elections this will be the norm. A long drawn out process of haggling over who can have the most ministerial seats will now ensue.One Plaid Cymru spin doctor has suggested a novel solution for Wales - all of the parties going into a grand coalition together. This would be excellent news for the politicians and a disaster for the public.Our system of democracy is based on the idea that while one or more party governs, one or more party will provide opposition. Asking difficult questions and exposing waste and incompetence.If every party is in government there will be no opposition except from a few independently minded back benchers who are prepared to put their principles before their careers.