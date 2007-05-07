Coilitions PR and Democracy
If it hasn’t achieved anything else, devolution in Wales and Scotland has at least acted as a visible demonstration of the follies of adopting any system of proportional representation.
No “government” has been formed in Edinburgh or Cardiff because no single party has overall control. In most future elections this will be the norm. A long drawn out process of haggling over who can have the most ministerial seats will now ensue.
One Plaid Cymru spin doctor has suggested a novel solution for Wales - all of the parties going into a grand coalition together. This would be excellent news for the politicians and a disaster for the public.
Our system of democracy is based on the idea that while one or more party governs, one or more party will provide opposition. Asking difficult questions and exposing waste and incompetence.
If every party is in government there will be no opposition except from a few independently minded back benchers who are prepared to put their principles before their careers.
According to Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper:
"One of Mr Brown’s first big announcements as Prime Minister will be a commitment to a written constitution to codify the powers of Government, Parliament, the monarch and the judiciary.But part of the deal is also likely to be a move towards a system of proportional representation for Westminster elections. The move, which may be announced as early as today, could mean the country facing the same chaos as Scotland.But allies of Mr Brown believe that forging a coalition with the Liberal Democrats would lock David Cameron’s Conservatives out of power. Mr Brown will justify the move by pointing to the falling turn-out and public disenchantment with general elections held under the first-past-the-post system."
The tories would be no where without PR in Wales and scotland.
The tories would be no where without PR in Wales and scotland.
Neither would be Labour in England.
If it hasn’t achieved anything else, devolution in Wales and Scotland has at least acted as a visible demonstration of the follies of adopting any system of proportional representation.
Whereas the arrogance and corruption of bloated majority governments demonstrate the madness of relying solely on a first-past-the-post system.
All this is very interesting to me as I am an American who has dreamed since the age of 15 or so of emigrating to the UK.
