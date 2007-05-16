Well done John
You will not hear me praising the Home Secretary very often but the decision to increase the number of police officers who can use tasers is good news all round.
Good news for the police because if you are confronted with somebody threatening violence you need to be certain that you can deal with the threat. Officers currently have to rely on CS gas and batons which are not 100% effective.
It is also good news for the criminals because being dealt with by a taser is far safer than being hit over the head with an iron baton or being sprayed in the face with CS gas or pepper spray.
5 Comments:
Its going to be a **shock** to the criminals when that hits them - sorry could not resist!
The facts about food in the story are true and for once I agree with the self publicist Davies.
What I do not understand is this sycophantic attitude that The Argus has towards Davies. Every pathetic utterance he makes seems to be covered in the paper.
I fully expect a headline soon saying something like "MP passes wind after curry and calls for curbs on air pollution "
I don't see the same sort of coverage for other local ( dare I say Gwent?) MP's. Why not? What does Davies have on the Argus or is it something to do with the fact that he is the only Tory MP in the area?
**This was on Paul Flynns blog. Irony coming from a proven libelist, a liar, a man who jokes about farmers deaths and plans to visit the dictator of North Korea.
This might sound a bit suck-up ish but it must be very satisfying having you for an MP. Most of Wales is lumbered with socialist social-workery type MPs who would probably be actively offended by what you write ("Law and order? Good heavens no.") Its good Wales has an MP who speaks up for people's genuine everyday concerns. Good on yer!
New Welsh right is correct about you.
We in the North have David Jones.
Thank God for that.
We at least have the Welsh three in the house for us!
