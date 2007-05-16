You will not hear me praising the Home Secretary very often but the decision to increase the number of police officers who can use tasers is good news all round.Good news for the police because if you are confronted with somebody threatening violence you need to be certain that you can deal with the threat. Officers currently have to rely on CS gas and batons which are not 100% effective.It is also good news for the criminals because being dealt with by a taser is far safer than being hit over the head with an iron baton or being sprayed in the face with CS gas or pepper spray.