As our Prime Minister tours Africa in a desperate bid to ensure that he is remembered for something other than anarchy in Iraq he may care to consider the following random headlines which I have spotted in the last two days:Overweight prisoners will be receiving their own personal fitness instructors, (paid for by the taxpayer of course)Prolific thieves will be let off scott-free if they say “sorry” and promise not to rob for “a month or two,”The lights in an abandoned school are being kept on 24 hours a day because the local council are concerned that burglars might injure themselves if they break in at night,Millions of pounds are being spent paying the salaries of civil servants who don’t have a job, although some have now found work in special unit which has been set up to think of jobs to give the to the others,“Academics” have decreed that schools which teach the benefits of marriage are “anti-gay”.In light of all this (and much else besides) it is not entirely obvious to me why my own political party wish to make such a big show of attacking grammar schools.