Pots and kettles
No doubt the Prime Minister enjoyed delivering homilies to African leaders on the importance of holding fair elections, rooting out corruption in high places, and not declaring war on your neighbours. I wonder how many despots hid a wry smile as they thought of the political rows Blair left behind him - such as anger at widespread postal vote fraud, honours being handed out for cash and the ongoing disaster in Iraq.
3 Comments:
I was very disappointed to hear about the G8 summit's decision regarding its watered down support for AIDS which is particularly rife in Africa, even threatening democacy there as politicians are dying faster than they can be replaced!
I am studying for a PR postgraduate diploma and have chosen to write a research paper on MPs blogging. I would be very grateful if you would complete a survey I will be issuing shortly, would that be ok?
Any ideas for the Welsh Blog Awards 2007?
good
