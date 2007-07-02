No standing ovation from me
It is not true that "all" Conservative MPs rose to give Blair a standing ovation. Many stood and did not clap. A few did not stand at all.
This man has presided over the collapse of private pension funds, allowed immigration to spiral out of control, is releasing criminals from prison because he can't find enough space for them and led us into a disasterous war in Iraq on a false pretext.
I did not stand and I certainly didn't clap.
Well said, I would have given him the finger.
Your post is a bit churlish if I may say and does not do you justice. I am not a fan of your leader but he showed a much greater sense of the mood of the occasion.
David
Your 'main website' link on your blog takes you an advertising site.
Thought I'd let you know.
G
I understand Britain's need for strong ties with the U.S., but goodness, Britain's involvement in this Iraq nightmare has made her so much less safe. What a terrible legacy to leave.
I can't say I am a big fan of Mr. Blair, either. Had he stood up against my country's administration along with France and Germany...well, the past is the past. Let's hope for better days.
Mr. Rocker, you are truly off your rocker.
At least there was at least ONE MP that treated that vile creature Blair with the contempt that he so richly deserves.
thank you nice sharing
