Knife Crime photo opp
Desperate to prove they are doing something about the rising toll of deaths from guns and knives the government have resorted to the old idea of an "amnesty." This will enable a few aging war veterans who collected a "souvenir" and some farmers who forgot to renew their shotgun licenses to hand over guns that would never have been used for any kind of crime. Some of the younger "wannabe" gansters may also find that their weapons, usually replicas, are handed in by angry mothers.
This will be enough for the amnesty to achieve its real objective - photos of a smiling Minister in front of an impressive looking array of guns claiming that the government have "taken action".
But make no mistake the serious criminals will continue to roam the streets without any fear of being stopped and searched, (human rights) and knowing that even if by some chance they are found in poossession of a gun or knife the sentence will be minimal.
The toll of death will continue to rise.
51 Comments:
Why have you given up your blog??
Oscar, clearly because it is a pointless exercise in new-media PR, not worth the time given a lack of response and thirdly, because, at least in my humble opinion, it is full of bland, regurgitated, partisan and deeply rehearsed tediousness that typifies modern politics.
Especially such when you factor in the eggshells that need to treaded carefully upon given most issues are European Union diktats of which Conservative Party H.Q. deeply fear for the internal strife it will cause.
I await a some deep, ideologically interesting politics that resonate, beyond The Message of the Day and the usual Orwellian Behavioral Politic, but I expect none from here.
to mr davies i'am an ex-conservative voter and i had too laugh when i saw your attack on gun and knife amnesties because i remember many such things in the 80's and 90's. i even had the misfortune to be infolved in some slightly shady business and a 13 inche lock knife for personal protection walking the streets of london,and the police took it from me released after questioning and gave the khife back to me by the way that was 1994 and 1992 was the last time i voted conservative.
Sometimes they government does things specifically for the publicity. It will always continue. It would be nice to see a decrease of victims from violent crimes from entering local hospitals and hospitals.
James
Medical Equipment
Surely the government has got to do better than an amnesty on weapons.
How about a false amnesty where everyone that brings a gun is arrested and charged.
Or perhaps have a sponsered amnesty by 'Mars' catch line being " a gun, a day keeps the bad gangs away"
Or as a final solution, supply guns to the gangs that explode on shooting that will just trash the firing hand. At the same time, get the NHS to bring in a rationing system that means exploded hands are excluded from treatment.
Sorted...
